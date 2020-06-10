Leominster
It is with great sadness that the family of John Arthur Harvey, of Leominster, MA formerly a lifelong resident of 82 Charles Street, Fitchburg, MA passed away from complications due to COVID on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 75. John, commonly known as Harv, was born in Fitchburg on December 22, 1944, where he lived and worked for most of his life. He was a graduate of the 1962 class from Fitchburg High School and served in the Armed Forces from 1962-66. He proudly worked as a papermaker for over 35 years at the James River and later Crocker Technical Paper Mills until his retirement.
Harv was an avid basketball player in his day and loved cheering for his favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics, when he wasn't on the court himself dominating with his defensive skills. It brought him great joy to watch his football team, the San Francisco 49ers, make it to the Super Bowl this year, despite their unfortunate loss. Anyone who knew Harv knew that his true passion was music. Going out and digging the blues at a live event was a favorite pastime. Harv was known for grabbing a dance partner and tearing it up on the dance floor. He loved to talk about the Blues, listen to the Blues and watch some of his favorite Blues bands with his closest friends. John will be lovingly remembered by his son Joshua and his wife Angela of Framingham. He will be missed dearly by his brothers James of Worcester, and Bruce and his wife Brenda and their daughter Alicia of Florida.
Harvey
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fitchburg YMCA Youth Basketball Program at oldcolonyYMCA.org or the TeachRock arts in schools program at teachrock.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.