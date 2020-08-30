Fitchburg
John A. Ross, 87, passed away on August 27, 2020 at the Fitchburg Healthcare. He is now at home with his Lord and Savior; Jesus Christ. John was born in Worcester, MA on May 5, 1933 to parents, William and Viola (Eklof) Ross. He was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester.
John is survived by his wife Lucille C. (Bertrand) Ross of 52 years; sisters, Viola Flores and Marie Ross of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his brothers and sisters; William Carl Ross, Charles Victor Ross, Ruth Delgreco, and Shirley Briggs.
After he graduated High School, John served in the United States Air Force. After a few years in Automotive Sales, John owned and operated a used car business. Subsequently, John was hired as General Sales Manager of Rick Starr Toyota/Pontiac. Upon retirement, John obtained certification as a Golf Instructor from the United States Golf Teachers Federation. He taught Golf at Lakeview Driving Range in Lunenburg, MA. In addition, he held the position of Golf Professional at Templeton Golf Course in Templeton, MA.
John enjoyed being involved in community and civic activities. Being known as J.R. to his friends and colleagues, John served as Past President of the Montachusett Rotary Club. He was also a former member of Oak Hill Country Club.
Ross
Burial will be private in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association
of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701. View the online memorial for John A. Ross