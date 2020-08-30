1/1
John A. Ross
1933 - 2020
Fitchburg

John A. Ross, 87, passed away on August 27, 2020 at the Fitchburg Healthcare. He is now at home with his Lord and Savior; Jesus Christ. John was born in Worcester, MA on May 5, 1933 to parents, William and Viola (Eklof) Ross. He was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester.

John is survived by his wife Lucille C. (Bertrand) Ross of 52 years; sisters, Viola Flores and Marie Ross of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his brothers and sisters; William Carl Ross, Charles Victor Ross, Ruth Delgreco, and Shirley Briggs.

After he graduated High School, John served in the United States Air Force. After a few years in Automotive Sales, John owned and operated a used car business. Subsequently, John was hired as General Sales Manager of Rick Starr Toyota/Pontiac. Upon retirement, John obtained certification as a Golf Instructor from the United States Golf Teachers Federation. He taught Golf at Lakeview Driving Range in Lunenburg, MA. In addition, he held the position of Golf Professional at Templeton Golf Course in Templeton, MA.

John enjoyed being involved in community and civic activities. Being known as J.R. to his friends and colleagues, John served as Past President of the Montachusett Rotary Club. He was also a former member of Oak Hill Country Club.

Ross

Burial will be private in the MA Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
