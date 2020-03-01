|
|
of Martinsburg, WV
John B. Garlington, 59, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born on November 20, 1960 in Fort Devens, MA, he was the son of Ellanora Garlington and the late Charles Garlington.
He is survived by two daughters Natasha Scolero and husband, Anthony, Krista Henry and husband, James, two grandchildren, Audrey and Weston Henry, one brother, Heinrich Garlington, one sister Rosemary Gionet, two nieces, Brittany Luc and Danielle Gionet, an aunt, Anna Thabet, and loving friend Sharlene Stowers.
John graduated from Ayer High School in 1978 and went on to join the U.S. Navy thereafter. He had an amazing ability to make everyone feel special and loved. His creativity made him one in a million. He embraced his role at the VA hospital with compassion, dignity and respect.
GARLINGTON
John B., of Martinsburg, WV formerly of Ayer. February 18, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of John's Life at Devens Common Center, 31 Andrews Parkway, Devens, MA on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit, Attn: Deborah Wells, 510 Butler Ave. Martinsburg, WV 25405. The McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, PEPPERELL is assisting the family with local arrangements. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
View the online memorial for John B. Garlington
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020