loving husband, father and grandfather Lunenburg John B. McShane died on April 28th, 2019, at the age of 76. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Carol, son John McShane Jr., and daughters: Elizabeth Hersch and Kathryn Choi, and grandchildren: Michael, William, Charlie and Julia, along with a brother James McShane.



He was predeceased by his mother Josephine, father James and a sister Louisa Cunio.



He graduated with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in engineering from Northeastern University. He was a member of ROTC and an officer in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Honeywell, Data General, Digital Equipment Corporation, John Hancock and Waters Corporation. He was President in 1976 of Toastmasters at Honeywell in Lawrence. He established a Club at Digital Equipment, and he was active in the group at John Hancock, Boston. He was active in town affairs in Salem, New Hampshire, serving as President of the Salem Historical Society and was on the town's 250th Anniversary Committee. A member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, he was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector, on the Parish Council, and was Co-Chairman with his wife of the Parish Fair. At St. Anna's Catholic Church in Leominster, and at St. Boniface in Lunenburg, John also served as a Eucharistic Minister.



He enjoyed travels with his wife and children in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean. His favorite place was New England.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Manor on the Hill, Always on Call, Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, and Wachusett Manor, as well as special friends Shelly Mustakangas and Jackie LeBlanc. McShane Arrangements are being handled by Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., Leominster, MA, where on-line condolences may be sent. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 817 Massachusetts Avenue, Lunenburg, MA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.







