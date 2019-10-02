Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barnwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Barnwell II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Barnwell II Obituary
of Leominster

Leominster

John C. Barnwell II, 39, of Leominster, died September 29, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his mother; Linda B. (Vallee) Barnwell, one son; Gavin C. Barnwell, one brother; Joseph Barnwell , one nephew; James Soldi, along with aunts and uncles, all of Leominster.

He was predeceased by his father, John C. Barnwell III.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for John C. Barnwell II
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now