|
|
of Leominster
Leominster
John C. Barnwell II, 39, of Leominster, died September 29, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his mother; Linda B. (Vallee) Barnwell, one son; Gavin C. Barnwell, one brother; Joseph Barnwell , one nephew; James Soldi, along with aunts and uncles, all of Leominster.
He was predeceased by his father, John C. Barnwell III.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for John C. Barnwell II
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019