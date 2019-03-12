John C. Sproul

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - John C. Sproul, 72 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after an illness.



John was born July 27, 1946 in Leominster MA, the son of Walter and Mary (Lavelle) Sproul and was a lifelong resident. He leaves his wife of 4 ½ years, Mary M. (Queenan) Sproul, 3 sisters, Nancy DeCosta of East Falmouth, Judith Sproul of Leominster, Geraldine Ashe of Leominster, 1 nephew, 3 nieces, and 2 grand nephews and 1 grandniece.



John was a member of St. Leos Church in Leominster. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1964, and Bentley College in 1974, with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1966 -1970. John worked for over 30 years at Adessa Auto Auction in Framingham, and was a longtime bartender at the Il Camino Restaurant in Leominster working part time for many years. He was a member of the Leominster ELKS, serving as the treasurer, and enjoyed doing peoples taxes and playing pool.



SPROUL - John's funeral will be held on Friday, March 15th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in St. Leos Church 128 Main St. Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday evening, March 14th from 5pm 7 pm. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the St. Leos Church Building Fund, 108 Main St. Leominster MA. 01453 or to NEADS, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA 01541. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary