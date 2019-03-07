|
|
John Carmine Zinna, Jr., 53
John Carmine Zinna, Jr. died suddenly on March 2, 2019 at his home in Medfield, MA at the age 53. John was predeceased by his beloved parents, Kay and John Zinna of Wellesley, and his cherished grandmother Melvina O'Neill of Worcester, MA. John is survived by his loving sister Nicole Burke and her husband Edward of Wellesley, two nieces: Kayla and Brianna Burke, and one nephew Nicolas Burke. He is also survived by his sister Jodie Zinna of Cape Cod, his Aunt Theresa Losey of Leominster, MA and many loving cousins and dear friends.
John, a kind and gentle soul has fought a long hard battle and will be dearly missed. May he rest in everlasting peace.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The National Organization of Disability, 77 Water Street, Suite 2-04, New York, NY 10005 or www.nod.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019