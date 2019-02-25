John Chetkowski MD, 62

Longtime Leominster Hospital ER Doctor



WESTMINSTER - John "Chet" Chetkowski MD, 62, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.



He leaves his wife, Teresa (Roy) Chetkowski; his mother, Elizabeth E. (Grace) Chetkowski; one son, Marek Chetkowski of Worcester; one daughter, Hannah Sibley-Liddle and her husband Jason of Petaluma, CA; two stepchildren, Staci Gannon and her fiancé Donald Hunt of Leominster and Alicia Bizzotto of Westminster; a sister, Teresa Bordeau and her husband Paul; a niece, Lauren Clairmont and a grandniece, Kaylyn Clairmont, all of Apopka, FL.



He is predeceased by his father, Paul Z. Chetkowski.



John was born in Pittsfield on May 8, 1956. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1974. During his time there John became a competitive skier and enjoyed ski jumping and racing on the high school ski team. After a bout with Hodgkin's Disease as a teenager John was inspired to enter the medical field. He attended Tufts University, graduating Cum Laude and went on to receive his doctorate from Tufts School of Medicine in 1982. While in Boston, John's love for sailing began after participating in the Community Boating program.



John did his internal medicine residency at Memorial Hospital in Worcester and entered the field of Urgent Care, then Emergency Medicine where he worked for Wachusett Emergency Physicians for nearly 30 years at UMass Memorial - Health Alliance Hospital, Leominster Campus.



John remained an avid skier for the rest of his life, participating in the night racing league at Wachusett Ski Area for many years. One of his greatest joys, though, was spending summers at his home is Islesboro, ME sailing the Penobscot Bay with family and friends on his sailboat the "Off Call". He also enjoyed traveling, painting, golfing, cycling and restoring his antique homes. Above all, his commitment to family and the ones he loved was unmatched and his legacy of kindness, selflessness and devotion will continue to live on.



At John's request, there are no formal funeral services planned.



