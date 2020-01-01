|
|
John "Jack" D. Shea, Jr.
of Harwich
HARWICH - John "Jack" D. Shea, Jr., 57 years old, of Harwich, died unexpectedly in his home on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Diane (Osborn) Shea and his daughter Melissa. Jack's funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a mass at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5-8 pm in the funeral home.
A full obituary will be in the Friday edition of this newspaper.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020