|
|
HARWICH
The family of John (Jack) D. Shea Jr. announces his passing on Monday December 30, 2019 at the age of 57.
Jack is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane (Osborn) and his pride & joy, his daughter Melissa. He also leaves beloved cousins, nephews and nieces as well as many cherished friends. Jack was predeceased by his parents John D. Shea Sr. & Mary (Zadroga) Shea.
Jack attended St Bernards High School, graduated from Syracuse University and earned a Masters from Suffolk University. He worked for the Commonwealth of Mass as the Director of Print & Mail until his retirement. Jack grew up in Leominster, raised his family in Littleton, and recently retired to Harwich. Jack was a lifelong golfer and avid fan of all the Boston sports teams. Jack made an imprint on many lives and will be missed by all. Those wishing to remember Jack with a memorial gift may direct their contributions to either Trumbull Special Olympics, 140 Colony Avenue, Trumbull CT 06611 or The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, 133 Queen Anne Road, Harwich MA 02645.
Shea
Jack's funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a mass at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5-8 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for John (Jack) D. Shea Jr., 57
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020