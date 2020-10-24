LeominsterJohn David Iacoboni passed away Saturday, October 19th. John is survived by his two sons, Evan Iacoboni and Jeffrey Iacoboni, and his siblings, Marsha Iacoboni, Margo Porter, Marisa Charette, and Lisa Martines.John loved the arts and was a passionate musician, and gifted writer. John graduated with a Bachelors of Journalism from the University of Missouri in 1980. For the majority of his career John was an advocate of supportive services for youth and children across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.As an avid swimmer, John spent many hours swimming across Walden Pond, and in the water along the beach of Provincetown. When not swimming John was an avid music listener, and reader of the biographies of his favorite rock band and musicians.He will be remembered for his care and compassion, particularly as a father, friend, and brother. John's good nature and humor had the ability to bring people together. He will be missed by many.In lieu of flowers donations in John's name can be made to the The Trustees of Reservations.