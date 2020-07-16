LeominsterMany people who knew John called him by many other names including, "the Kooler", Fats Koller, the big guy, "the voice" and the irreverent Mr. K, along with a host of others that cannot be published. He was a true renaissance man who raised hell whenever he could get away with it, drank beer with his buddies from Wellesley, enjoyed jamming at "The Club Koller" in Newton, and was not just the Easter Bunny and Peter Pan but stints as a pulpit supply minister, model, director, jazz record owner, bass guitarist, singer, opera enthusiast and semi pro football player.John's most formidable asset was his son, Douglas Dryden. Douglas, who was a true gift to the universe, was 57 when he passed on June 30, five days shy of his Dad, who passed on Independence Day. Both born on April 14, John was a young and entrepreneurial dad who created during the bicentennial celebration of 1976, The American Restoration Theatre Company (ARTCO) and through this venture performed living satires of 1 act plays throughout the New England region. He worked many theatres in Boston with Sarah Caldwell, the Boston Jazz Festival, the Newport Jazz Fest and Tanglewood.John discovered the collection of satires as he was completing his master's degree at Emerson College. Also receiving his bachelor's at Emerson in Broadcast Communications and Theatre, he then moved onto a second master's in music at Suffolk University. John was an educator; one who loved the gift of speech and articulated voice; he found curiosity in every person he met and could banter with the best of them. He was an actor, a writer and a lover of beautiful things. His art glass collection which started as a young man when he learned about glass blowing became his obsession. He loved beauty, art and form.He created comic relief for those in pain; and he cried with those who had no hope. John retired from a career of broadcasting and telecommunications in 2003 from Mount Wachusett Community College, Gardner MA. after also serving other schools including Salem State College, Suffolk University, Bryant & Stratton, Ricker College, Medaille College and Adirondack Community College. John was a common figure in Gardner MA as a host for "Head to Head" High School Competition, The annual Gardner Rotary Club Auction and of course, the annual Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce Summer Outing & Auction where he gleefully (not) assisted his wife, Karen as the CEO for the chamber during the 1990's.Douglas was an accomplished language and linguistic teacher. He graduated from Cornell University and immediately moved to the orient where he studied language and taught English. He was conversant in Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, Spanish and French. He also taught himself Swedish in order to read the Swedish Bible to Karen's father, Lawrence in his last years.There was no more perfect harmony then when John and Douglas broke bread together. Always bookends, wild and crazy in their own right; they lived and died together as father and son. Both educators with infectious personalities, it is the combination of such that brings smiles to our face and for the many of those touched during their lives as educators you have been blessed.John is survived by his wife companion of 44 years, Karen Anderson Koller. His fur baby Mr. Gunner. Brother Thomas Traylor Koller and niece Deborah and Nephew Donald and the gang from Newton/Wellesley. Douglas leaves his mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Phillips Taylor, stepmother Karen Koller and other close friends. Pre-deceased by stepdad, Henry "Hank" Taylor.Father and son both shared the addiction of the drink and as such, were both recovering alcoholics. You are encouraged to contribute in their name to Al-Anon or a recovery center of your own choice to assist those continuing to battle this disease. Donations can also be sent to CareOne of Lexington (MA) for their loving support to John in the last months of his life.KollerThere are no calling hours and no interment. Both John and Douglas will return to Karen (and Liz) at their respective Leominster and Florida homes. Mr. K will permanently reside within his glass collection and on the mantle with his beautiful dachshund dogs, Pepperoni, Mason, Juliebug, Jake and Rascal as he wished. "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went." Will Rogers, Jr.