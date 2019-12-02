Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Cochran Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Cochran Sr. Obituary
a longtime resident of Townsend, MA and owner of Cochran's Landscaping

Townsend

John E. Cochran Sr., 73, who was a longtime resident of Townsend, MA and owner of Cochran's Landscaping, passed away comfortably and peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.

John was the youngest of 16 children.

Besides his own business, he also worked for Norton Company for over 35 years in his younger years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Karen Cochran (Meyer), four children, Laurie Cochran, Heidi Cochran, John Cochran Jr. and his wife Debbie, and Colleen Doucette (Cochran), and her husband Mike. He has 10 grandchildren: Justin Gravelle, Lindsey Fitzgerald (Knox) and her husband Bill, Molly Cochran (predeceased),Sarah Rahaim, Lucas Doucette, Hannah Cochran, Chloe Cochran, Drew John Cochran,

John Norman Cochran, and Jake Harlem Cochran. He also leaves behind his four cherished great-grandchildren: Jameson Amico, Abigail McGown, Teagan Fitzgerald, and Finn Fitzgerald.

Cochran Sr.

There are no calling hours, and services are private per John's request.



View the online memorial for John E. Cochran Sr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -