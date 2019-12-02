|
a longtime resident of Townsend, MA and owner of Cochran's Landscaping
Townsend
John E. Cochran Sr., 73, who was a longtime resident of Townsend, MA and owner of Cochran's Landscaping, passed away comfortably and peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.
John was the youngest of 16 children.
Besides his own business, he also worked for Norton Company for over 35 years in his younger years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Karen Cochran (Meyer), four children, Laurie Cochran, Heidi Cochran, John Cochran Jr. and his wife Debbie, and Colleen Doucette (Cochran), and her husband Mike. He has 10 grandchildren: Justin Gravelle, Lindsey Fitzgerald (Knox) and her husband Bill, Molly Cochran (predeceased),Sarah Rahaim, Lucas Doucette, Hannah Cochran, Chloe Cochran, Drew John Cochran,
John Norman Cochran, and Jake Harlem Cochran. He also leaves behind his four cherished great-grandchildren: Jameson Amico, Abigail McGown, Teagan Fitzgerald, and Finn Fitzgerald.
Cochran Sr.
There are no calling hours, and services are private per John's request.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 2, 2019