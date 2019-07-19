of Leominster; 89



LEOMINSTER



John E. "Jack" Fay, 89, of Leominster died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Jack was born October 22, 1929, the son of Bernard F. and Margaret (McCarthy) Fay. He graduated from Archmere Academy of Claymont, Delaware and graduated from Villanova College before enlisting as a Marine and serving as a Lieutenant in the Korean War.



Jack was predeceased by his wife, Claire (Sullivan) Fay, in 2010. He leaves his two daughters, Martha (Fay) Faulkner and her husband, Michael and Ellen (Fay) Corliss and her husband, Glenn and five grandchildren, John, Connor and Quinn Faulkner and Kristy and Kayti Corliss.



In 1955, Jack married Claire Sullivan and took a job at Foster Grant, moving to Leominster in 1964. He then went on to start Biomedical Polymers, a medical plastics company now located in Sterling.



Jack enjoyed young people, attending their sporting events and was a mentor to many. He loved to spend time with family and friends at his homes in Rhode Island and Bermuda. He was a member of Oak Hill Country Club for 55 years and was also a member of The Fay Club.



The funeral will be held Monday from Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Leo's Church, Leominster. Calling hours are Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downington, PA 19335.







View the online memorial for John E. "Jack" Fay Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 19, 2019