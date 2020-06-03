FitchburgJohn J. "Finny" Finn, 71 of Fitchburg passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday May 30,2020.Finny was born in Gardener, MA May 28,1949 the son of James and Constance (Caouette) Finn and he lived all of his life in Fitchburg. He attended Fitchburg High School. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1971.Finny Worked at the Former Vogue Wall Coverings in Fitchburg for several years. He was a member of the British American Club and the Joseph P. Keating Council 99 Knights of Columbus both in Fitchburg.He is survived by his daughter Aimee Finn and her wife Sharon Carbone of Methuen, MA,sisters, Frances Finn Therrien of Fitchburg, MA, Barbara Finn Brocksmith and husband David of Greenville, N H, Charlene Finn Caldwell and husband Robie of Fitchburg, MA Catherine Finn Magane and husband Alan of Gardener, MA his brother , Richard "Buster" Finn and wife Sandra of Gilbert, AZ, gandaughters, Natalie and Bianca LaRue and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kellyann Elms.Funeral services for Finny will be held at a later date in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery – Winchendon, MA. there are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.