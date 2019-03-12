John G. "Jack" DeCarolis

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - John G. "Jack" DeCarolis, 75, of Leominster, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died March 2, 2019 in the Keystone Center in Leominster.



Jack was born in Fitchburg, the son of the late Dominic and Phyllis (Magri) DeCarolis. He graduated from Leominster High School and went on to attend the Berklee College of Music with a focus on piano. He was a member of many successful bands locally and nationally, including Michael and the Messengers, which achieved national acclaim in 1967 with a Billboard top hit. Jack was part of the Haight-Ashbury district of the San Francisco music scene during the 60's and 70's. He then moved to Chicago where he was influenced by the innovative jazz and blues scene, which stayed with Jack for the rest of his life. Jack attended the University of Chicago where he laid the foundation for his long-term career as a Microbiologist for Dupont in Wilmington, DE. In the late 90's, Jack co-founded several patents, one in particular in 1995 for a DNA sequencing technique to separate and identify micro-organisms. Jack retired from Dupont in 2008, and stayed in Wilmington, DE. He performed with many local groups and also as a solo artist. Jack will be remembered for his love of music and his deep, encyclopedic knowledge of songs.



Jack was the brother of the late Joseph DeCarolis and wife, Karen of Leominster. He leaves his brother, Anthony DeCarolis and wife Carol of Leominster; nephew Stephen DeCarolis and wife Sarah; niece Julie Arnold and husband David; nephew Joseph DeCarolis and wife Lisa; niece Marcia Murphy; niece Christine Binkunski and husband David; niece Margot Xarras and husband James, and especially his dear friend and nephew Bill DeCarolis.



DECAROLIS - The funeral mass will be held in Saint Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leomisnter on Saturday, March 23 at 10am. Burial will follow in Saint Leo's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.