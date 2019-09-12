|
John "Jake" G. O'Leary, 69, of Fitchburg passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous 6 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. John was born in Fitchburg on September 11, 1949, a son of the late George and Olive (Benshoof) O'Leary.
A Vietnam Veteran, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1973. "Jake" served his community on the Fitchburg Police Department for 31 years. Retiring in January 2006 as Detective Sergeant of the Fitchburg Police Department Drug Unit and a proud member Northern Worcester County Drug Task Force.
John loved Hockey and enjoyed his years as the Assistant Coach for the Fitchburg/Monty Tech High School Hockey Team. He passed his love for hockey onto his son and grandsons Jake and Kian. He was able to proudly watch his grandson Jake don the Raider uniform 2018-19 season.
He also loved the game of golf. You would often find him tossing some clubs around as a member of his favorite course Townsend Ridge.
John enjoyed camping with his family and friends, traveling to see his son and family, working around his home and being surrounded by his "Grand-doggies".
He is already greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife Jo-Ann (Thibault) O'Leary of Fitchburg whom would've celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on October 18th; their two children, Tracy Thibeault and her husband Michael of Fitchburg, Shaun O'Leary and wife Tona of Hooksett, NH and the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Drew and Jake Thibeault, Niav and Kian O'Leary. He is also survived by his siblings; Judith Normandin and husband Eric of Fitchburg, Eileen Bourgault and husband Kent of Fitchburg and Daniel O'Leary and his wife Karen of Andover; His Brother's-in-Law Richard Thibault Jr., Robert Thibault and his wife Linda, Sister-in-Law Brenda Cote and her husband Alan; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his two brothers Michael and Timothy O'Leary.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Fitchburg Healthcare especially the staff of 3 East/3 West for their care, respect and love that was shown to John.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Friday, September 13 from 4-7pm.
The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14 with a Mass in Saint Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg at 10:00am. Prayers of Committal and Military Honors will follow in the Pieta Chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Fitchburg Police Relief Association, 20 Elm St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019