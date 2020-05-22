Leominster
John I. McDowell, 81, of Leominster, died May 18, 2020, in LifeCare Center of Leominster. He was born July 12, 1938, in Fitchburg, son of the late John I. and Florence (Nimmons) McDowell. Mr. McDowell had worked for the Leominster Housing Authority for 32 years.
John is survived by three sons; Brian McDowell and his wife Diane, Bruce McDowell and his wife Karen, Kevin McDowell, and one daughter; Sharon White and her husband Prescott, all of Leominster, along with 10 grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, June (Carter) McDowell in August of 2017.
Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2020.