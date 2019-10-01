|
|
Fitchburg
John J. Naylor, Sr., 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 26, surrounded by family. Jack was born on May 17,1949 in Westfield, Mass., son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Griffin) Naylor.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Marylou A. (Gates) Naylor of Fitchburg and one son, John J. Naylor, Jr. of Fitchburg. Also, brothers-in-law, Dick Gates and his wife Priscilla, Bill Gates and his wife Sue, Randy Gates and his wife Pat, and Tim Gates. Jack leaves many nieces and nephews in the Gates and Babineau families. He is survived by his best friends, former Mayor Dan Mylott, Airport Commission Vice Chair Peter Kettle, and Travis Condon and Big Sherman of WPKZ.
Jack was employed for twenty-seven years by the MA Department of Corrections as a Corrections and Parole Officer. Jack served in the Massachusetts National Guard. He worked part time for many years at Slattery's Restaurant and WEIM/WPKZ Radio. Jack served on the City Council as a Ward 6 councilor and as Councilor at large for eighteen years, serving on many committees. Jack played an integral part in bringing train service back to Fitchburg, building of the Police Station and the Summer Street Fire Station, creating the Fitchburg Street Hockey League, and the extension of the runway at Fitchburg Airport. He was currently serving as Chair of the Fitchburg Airport Commission. Jack was dedicated to serving the people of Fitchburg and enjoyed flying, NASCAR, traveling, the Red Sox, Patriots, and his cat, Jenny.
The family would like to thank Dr. Peltola, Dr. Suzanne Martin, N.P. Daylin Chaplan, and Dr. Salvin. Heartfelt thanks and love to neighbors and friends who carried Jack in his wheelchair, up and down stairs, to and from dialysis.
Naylor
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 5 at Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be at a later date.
Calling hours are from 6-8 Friday, October 4 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Fitchburg Street Hockey, PO Box 1432, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
View the online memorial for John J. Naylor, Sr., 70
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019