Boucher Funeral Home Inc
110 Nichols St
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0203
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc.
110 Nichols Street
Gardner, MA
John J. "Pat" Sendrowski Sr.


John J. "Pat" Sendrowski Sr. Obituary
formerly of Gardner; 91

John J. "Pat" Sendrowski, Sr., 91, of Greenville, NC, formerly of Gardner, died peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 in his residence.

Born in Leominster on May 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Blanche (Kulas) Sendrowski. Pat graduated from Leominster High School with the Class of 1947. He was a Mason employed by Ernest Foster Construction Company of West Boylston for 20 years, retiring in 1982. He was previously employed by Phil Brooks Masonry.

Pat was a United States WWII Army Veteran and received the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).

He was an avid sports fan who loved all sports, and he enjoyed making puzzles. Pat was an Assistant Coach for Gardner Little League for five years, he was Past-President of the Greenwood Swim Team Boosters, and he along with nine other men started the Gardner Youth Hockey League. Pat was a member of the VFW Post 905 of Gardner, member of the Council on Aging, and member, Past-President and Treasurer of the Gardner Golden Agers.

Pat was predeceased by his first wife of 22 years, Betty (Paulson) Sendrowski who died in 1977, and by his second wife of 16 years, Beverly (Hanes) Sendrowski who died in 1999.

He leaves his sons, Daniel Sendrowski and his wife DeAnne of Greenville, NC, John Sendrowski, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Troy, NH; daughter, Diana Paris and her husband David of Ashburnham; grandchildren, Amy Moisan, Elizabeth Paris and Emily Beckett; great-grandchildren Isaiah Paris, Gracie Moisan, Carter Moisan, Phoebe Beckett, Levi Beckett, and Vanessa Beckett; his longtime friend and companion Lorraine Fredette; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful canine companion Charlie; Pat also loved and considered the children and grandchildren of Beverly and Lorraine an important part of his family. Pat was predeceased by his brothers, Edward, Daniel and Walter Sendrowski; sister, Sophie Yablonski.

Sendrowski

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 8th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, followed by graveside services in St. Johns Cemetery, West Street, Gardner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center, Inc. 268 Central Street, Suite A. Gardner, MA, 01440.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 7, 2019
