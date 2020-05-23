83, Lifelong resident
Fitchburg
John L. Meyer Sr., 83, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20,2020 at Baystate Hospital in Springfield.
John was born July 29, 1936 in Fitchburg, to William F. and Vieno (Keurulainen) Meyer. John was a retired painter. He leaves his wife, Rose (Barrows) Meyer; two sons, John L. Meyer Jr of Leominster and Stephen T. Meyer and his wife Mary Jane Frankklin of Lunenburg; four brothers, Daniel Meyer of Leominster, Edward Meyer of FL and his wife Ruth, Robert C. Meyer and his wife Annie, Randolph Meyer of FL; three sisters, Helen Bergeron of WI, Sandra Meyer of AZ and Karen Cochrand of Townsend; one grandson, Jesse Meyer and several nieces and nephews.
John is predeceased by a brother, William F. Meyer, Jr.
John was enlisted in the Air Force and had many hobbies, including electronics and technology. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a devout Christian who loved listening to Christian music. He was a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family-to-Family teacher for many years and was loved by everyone who knew him.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for John will be held at a later date. He will be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 459, Westminster, MA 01473.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473 has been entrusted with John's funeral arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.