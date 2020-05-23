John L. Meyer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
83, Lifelong resident

Fitchburg

John L. Meyer Sr., 83, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20,2020 at Baystate Hospital in Springfield.

John was born July 29, 1936 in Fitchburg, to William F. and Vieno (Keurulainen) Meyer. John was a retired painter. He leaves his wife, Rose (Barrows) Meyer; two sons, John L. Meyer Jr of Leominster and Stephen T. Meyer and his wife Mary Jane Frankklin of Lunenburg; four brothers, Daniel Meyer of Leominster, Edward Meyer of FL and his wife Ruth, Robert C. Meyer and his wife Annie, Randolph Meyer of FL; three sisters, Helen Bergeron of WI, Sandra Meyer of AZ and Karen Cochrand of Townsend; one grandson, Jesse Meyer and several nieces and nephews.

John is predeceased by a brother, William F. Meyer, Jr.

John was enlisted in the Air Force and had many hobbies, including electronics and technology. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a devout Christian who loved listening to Christian music. He was a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family-to-Family teacher for many years and was loved by everyone who knew him.

In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for John will be held at a later date. He will be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 459, Westminster, MA 01473.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473 has been entrusted with John's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for John L. Meyer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved