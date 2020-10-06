LEOMINSTER
John E. "Jack" LaBree, 66, of Leominster, passed away after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents, Everett "Joe" LaBree and Evelyn (Gablaski) LaBree. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Carmen G. (Martin) LaBree; his daughters Patricia A. Obert and her husband Christopher and Pamela M. Waterman and her husband Kevin; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his sisters Susan LaBree, Sandra LaBree and Cheryl Briand and his brother Bruce LaBree along with many nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Princeton where he attended Wachusett Regional High School. He was a longtime member of the Leominster Sportsman's Club; he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed as a Transportation Driver for many years.
LABREE - John E., "Jack", of Leominster. October 1, 2020. There are no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Center or the American Heart Association
