John Lloyd Williams Jr.
John Lloyd Williams Jr., 77, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on 22 November 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
John was born in Fitchburg, MA on 15 November 1942 and lived his life in the Town of Westminster, MA. Growing up he was a champion gymnast and held the title of Tri State Champion for many years. After graduating high school he served four years in the United States Army and was stationed across Europe. John returned and attended classes at the Mount Wachusett Community College where he met his wife Kathy. John went on to work as a machinist in the local area until his retirement.
John is survived by his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Charpentier), sons John and wife Muse of Vallejo, CA, Thomas and his wife Susan of Westminster, MA and his grandchildren Jocelyn and Thomas Jr., his brother Peter of Westminster, MA and sisters Ann of Fitchburg, MA and Lois of Dennis, MA. John also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and cousins as well as his loving Bluegrass musician friends.
John was a remarkable musician who loved playing Bluegrass music, traveling with his family to festivals near and far and hosting Friday night "Pickin" at his home for decades. John was a brilliant man who never stopped thinking and who could fabricate nearly anything from the obscurest of materials which served as his passion through out his retirement.
A Celebration of his life (with Pickin!) will be held on 7 December 2019 at his home in Westminster, MA. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019