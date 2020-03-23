|
WWII Army, Bronze Star Medal Recipient
Fitchburg
John M. Anttila, 94, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
He was the husband of 65 years to the late Mary B. (Nutile) Anttila who died February 11, 2017.
He leaves one daughter, Lisa Gingras and her husband Albert of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren, Brian Gingras of Woburn and Christine Reeves of Mississippi; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
John was born in Fitchburg on June 23, 1925 a son of the late Matty E. and Fanny M. (Malk) Anttila. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. He served in the US Army during WWII in the 10th Mountain Division and was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. He worked for the US Government as an Operations Supervisor for the Social Security Administration.
He enjoyed playing tennis, going fishing, skiing and shooting as he was an excellent marksman. He was a member of the Fitchburg Sportsmen's club and of Siama Park in Fitchburg.
Due to the Corina 19 virus, John's funeral services will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA is assisting John's family with his funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020