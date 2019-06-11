|
|
John M. Landry of Leominster
LEOMINSTER - John M. Landry, 70 years old of Leominster, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus, Worcester.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14th from 10 am ~ 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Burial with military honors will be follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 11, 2019