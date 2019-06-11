Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Resources
More Obituaries for John Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Landry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Landry Obituary
John M. Landry of Leominster

LEOMINSTER - John M. Landry, 70 years old of Leominster, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus, Worcester.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 14th from 10 am ~ 12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Burial with military honors will be follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now