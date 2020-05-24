John M. Lynch "Jack" 85
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lancaster

John M. "Jack" Lynch, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a period of declining health. He is reunited with the love of his life, whom he married on June 7, 1958, Theresa A. (Sesia) Lynch. He is survived by his children and spouses: Sandra Lynch of Lancaster; David J. Lynch of Portland, ME; Michael P. Lynch & Wanderley Viana of Dorchester; and Christina Lipka & James of Sterling. He leaves his two grandsons, Michael & Matthew Lipka of Sterling; his sister Elizabeth Flanagan, and sister-in-law Betty Lynch, both of Leominster; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Charles Lynch.

Jack was born in Leominster to the late John & Elizabeth (Merithew) Lynch. He attended local schools and graduated from the Leominster High School, Class 1953. Jack enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Corporal following two years of service. He returned home and worked for the Colonial Press before his career with the Federal Government, where he was employed as a facilities manager for Fort Devens until retirement. His hobbies and interests were plentiful, including classic cars, flea markets, woodworking, gardening, collecting license plates, and summer vacations with family to Maine and Cape Cod. A social being, Jack was happy to chat with everyone he encountered and share his keen wit and dry sense of humor that could fill any room with laughter. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, dedicated father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whose legacy will be forever remembered.

Lynch

A private graveside service will be celebrated at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John M. Lynch to: Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.



View the online memorial for John M. "Jack" Lynch, 85

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved