FitchburgFitchburg- John S. Mead, 71 of Fitchburg died Monday, June 8, 2020 in his home after an illness. He was born July 15, 1948 in Meadville Pa son of Lloyd and Alice Mead. John retired several years ago from Chem-Design Co where he had worked for many years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He belonged to the North American Fishing Club and enjoyed hunting.John leaves his wife of 49 years, Evelyn R. (Austin) Mead, 2 sons; Tyler Mead and Derek Mead and his wife Kathy, 2 daughters; Shannon Mead and Mariah Mead all of Fitchburg, 2 grandchildren; Madison and Ashley and his sister, Karen Ellison and her husband Bob of Ohio.Funeral services will be private and held at a later date. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon MA.