John Oscar Schumacher, 76, passed peacefully to his rest in Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was surrounded by family members and comfort as he succumbed to complications from advanced heart disease. "The Shoe" as he was affectionately called by close friends, was born on August 13, 1943 at Leominster Hospital, the son of Lancaster farmers Charles A. III & Dorice E. (Marean) Gemma, Schumacher. He grew up on Schumacher's Dairy and attended Lancaster Public Schools. Despite a near-death hunting accident, he graduated in Lancaster High's final class, 1961. He then attended the Worcester Industrial Technical Institute and obtained his mechanical draftsman certificate in 1963. John built his home on Schumacher Road on land associated with the former Schumacher Dairy in 1969 and lived there until his passing. He continued employment as a draftsman/estimator, chief mechanical engineer, and salesman at various concrete/metal manufacturing companies, and most recently worked as a sales manager at All-Steel Fabricating Inc. in North Grafton. John loved classic cars: He purchased and restored a 1965 Plymouth Barracuda, that he proudly displayed at area classic car shows. He enjoyed taking various veterans in it as part of Lancaster's annual Memorial Day parade. Other hobbies included riding his Harley, pedaling his mountain bike along various rail trails, hanging out with his beloved canine side kick Buddy, soaking up the sun at the beach, and spending time with his grandchildren. John had attended the Lancaster Evangelical Congregational Church and later Hope Chapel in Sterling where he was baptized into his spiritual family. John is survived by all three of his children, son John C. Schumacher-Hardy of Lancaster, and daughters Denise Reid (Mark) of Hudson; Melissa Davis of Reading; six grandchildren, Isabel & Alex Reid; Haven, Hadley, Harper & Brady Davis; his sister Faith Arsenault of Sturbridge; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Charlie Schumacher IV, Donnie Gemma, Rollie Gemma, and Wesley Schumacher (1998), and his ex-wife, Donna (Hardy) Schumacher, Harrod.
Per John's wishes there shall be closed casket. Calling Hours and a Graveside Service. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Graveside Service will be at Eastwood Cemetery, Old Common Road, Lancaster, at 11 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020. Following the Graveside Service family and friends are welcome to gather for food and fellowship at the College Town Inn at 12 Old Common Road, Lancaster, at the intersection of five corners and Route 110. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com
