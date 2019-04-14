John P. Christopher

LEOMINSTER - John P. Christopher, of Leominster, MA, passed away at his home on February 28, 2019.



He leaves his daughter Angela Christopher, her partner Dean LaPlante and grandson Dean LaPlante Jr. of North Woodstock, NH. He also leaves his brother Thomas Christopher and several nieces including Kim Gravelle, Katie Casavant, Mary Beth Christopher and nephew Paul Christopher. He was predeceased by his brother Paul (Albie) Christopher in 1996. John also leaves behind his beloved cat, Milo.



Mr. Christopher was born on April 13, 1955 in Leominster, MA, the son of Albert F. and Angela D. (Dral) Christopher. He was educated in the Leominster public schools and attended Fitchburg State University, continued his education studying the law and graduated from Suffolk University.



He was also a member of the Massachusetts National Guard. He later took an interest in flying and was able to receive a commercial pilot's license for helicopters and often took vacationing tourists in the New Hampshire lakes regions on guided flights to enjoy the panoramic vistas of that region. His interest and passion for flying later extended into ultra-light aircraft flying through the mountains and valleys of northern New Hampshire. He was a member and officer of the PRA flying club.



Mr. Christopher also owned and operated the Christopher Tree Service with operations in central Massachusetts and northern New Hampshire. Throughout his life Mr. Christopher displayed the work ethics taught to him by his parents and was known for his ability to complete difficult projects in the tree industry that others would not tackle. He lived his life to the fullest and made many friends throughout his journey.



Burial will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Leominster VFW on Friday May 3rd, from 1pm-3pm.