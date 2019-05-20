Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
John Patrick Bartley Obituary
John Patrick Bartley
of Lunenburg

Of Lunenburg, John Patrick Bartley, 89 years old died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. A burial service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10 am in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2019
