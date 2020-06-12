John Preston Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Fitchburg- John H. Preston Jr., 80 of Fitchburg died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital Worcester after an illness. John was born February 4, 1940 in Philadelphia PA son of John H. and Mary (Swartz) Preston. Before retiring in 2007 he had worked for Fitchburg Welding Co for many years.

John leaves his wife of 46 years Marilyn (Cabana) Preston, 3 children; John Preston III, Richard and Clara, 3 stepchildren; Gary Carpenter and Larry Carpenter both of Gardner and Hollie Champagne of Phillipston and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg.



View the online memorial for John Preston Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved