FitchburgFitchburg- John H. Preston Jr., 80 of Fitchburg died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital Worcester after an illness. John was born February 4, 1940 in Philadelphia PA son of John H. and Mary (Swartz) Preston. Before retiring in 2007 he had worked for Fitchburg Welding Co for many years.John leaves his wife of 46 years Marilyn (Cabana) Preston, 3 children; John Preston III, Richard and Clara, 3 stepchildren; Gary Carpenter and Larry Carpenter both of Gardner and Hollie Champagne of Phillipston and grandchildren.Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg.