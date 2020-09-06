1/
John S. "Jack" Contois
LEOMINSTER

John S. "Jack" Contois, 79 years old of Leominster, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Thursday, September 3rd.

John "Jack" leaves behind his children, Kimberly Massak of Leominster and her sons, Shawn, Eric and Kyle. his son, William, and his two grown children, Emily and Brandon. Jack's daughter Pamela Harris and her husband, Michael of Lancaster and their son Matthew Harris, grandchildren Kristen Cromwick and her husband Vance, and their daughter Adalynn Joy. He leaves behind a daughter, Deborah Klawitter and her husband Rob and their two daughters, Robyn Klawitter, and Allyson Zeigler, and her husband Jake, and their son, Samson. His daughter-in-law Kina, granddaughter, Danielle Parker-Olko and her spouse Jenn and their daughter Cloie Parker. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Patricia Contois of Fitchburg, several sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Joy F (Porter) Contois in 2016, and is predeceased by three older brothers, Morris, George, and Eugene, and their parents William and Martha Contois of Leominster.

While Jack worked for many years doing auto repair, construction work, and building maintenance, his first priority was always his family. He was fondly known as "Bumpa" by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John attended school in Leominster, learning trades in construction. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 -1963, and was in active duty during the John F. Kennedy years.

Jack was grateful for friendship and support from his church family at Pilgrim Covenant Church in Lunenburg, MA and also his Life Care of Acton family who cared for him with love and dignity in his last year of life.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for John S. "Jack" Contois

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
