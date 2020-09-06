LEOMINSTER
John S. "Jack" Contois, 79 years old of Leominster, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Thursday, September 3rd.
John "Jack" leaves behind his children, Kimberly Massak of Leominster and her sons, Shawn, Eric and Kyle. his son, William, and his two grown children, Emily and Brandon. Jack's daughter Pamela Harris and her husband, Michael of Lancaster and their son Matthew Harris, grandchildren Kristen Cromwick and her husband Vance, and their daughter Adalynn Joy. He leaves behind a daughter, Deborah Klawitter and her husband Rob and their two daughters, Robyn Klawitter, and Allyson Zeigler, and her husband Jake, and their son, Samson. His daughter-in-law Kina, granddaughter, Danielle Parker-Olko and her spouse Jenn and their daughter Cloie Parker. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Patricia Contois of Fitchburg, several sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jack was predeceased by his wife, Joy F (Porter) Contois in 2016, and is predeceased by three older brothers, Morris, George, and Eugene, and their parents William and Martha Contois of Leominster.
While Jack worked for many years doing auto repair, construction work, and building maintenance, his first priority was always his family. He was fondly known as "Bumpa" by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John attended school in Leominster, learning trades in construction. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959 -1963, and was in active duty during the John F. Kennedy years.
Jack was grateful for friendship and support from his church family at Pilgrim Covenant Church in Lunenburg, MA and also his Life Care of Acton family who cared for him with love and dignity in his last year of life.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family.