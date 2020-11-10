LEOMINSTER
John "Sands" Santonoceto, 79, of Leominster, died Sunday, November 8, at the Keystone Center.
John was born August 22, 1941, son of the late Rosario "Sardi" Santonoceto and the late Loretta (Cappocia) McMilleon and was raised on Cedar Street in Leominster. John was a musician. Johnny Sands and Friend was the house band at the Wonder Bar for many years in addition to playing at other venues. John loved spending time with his family and especially loved celebrating Thanksgiving and making gnocchi with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing. Times spent at Hampton Beach with his wife, Marlene, and family will forever be cherished.
He leaves his wife of 34 years, Marlene (Smith) Santonoceto; two sons, John Santonoceto, Jr. and Derek Caron and his wife, Elizabeth; three daughters, Valerie Santonoceto, Angela Gentile and Crystie Sauer; eight grandchildren, Gina Colangelo, Ashley Texiera, Brittany Texiera, Army Spc. Tyler Caron of Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, Kodi Caron, Isabella Caron, Kaila Sauer and wife, Samantha and Rebecca Sauer.
John was predeceased by his grandson, Marcus Texiera and brother, Joseph Santonoceto.
The family would like to thank the Keystone Center for the excellent care given to John.
Calling hours are Thursday, November 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. Funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keystone Center Activity Fund, ATTN: Pauline Wilson, 44 Keystone Drive, Leominster, MA 01453.
