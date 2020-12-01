John Seaver Graham, son of the late Warren and Mary Graham, died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. With his wife Nancy, John was a longtime resident of Harvard, living in the house he designed on Warren Avenue since 1962.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Ellen (Phelps) Graham; his brother Alan Graham and his wife Beverly (Marlborough); his daughters Heather (Cambridge) and Amanda (Devens); his terrific sons-in-law Robert Downing and Clayton Hobart; and his grandchildren Thomas Edward Downing, Elizabeth Graham Downing, and Finnegan John Graham Hobart.
Visiting hours and services are private and will be limited to family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations in John's memory may be made to:
The Loon Preservation Committee in Moultonborough, NH: https://loon.org/donate/
or The Worcester Food Bank: https://foodbank.org/donate/
