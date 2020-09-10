Townsend HarborJohn "Jack" Thomas Stonefield, age 81, son of John William Stonefield and Theodora (Holman) Stonefield, passed away at home on September 5, 2020 from a battle with Cancer. John grew up enjoying summers at the beach in Scituate. He graduated from Norwood High School class of 1959, with his varsity letter in golf. He continued his education and graduated Northeastern University Chemical Engineering Class of 1962 and from the Army ROTC. John served in the ARMY signal corps and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. He went on to earn a Masters of Science in Engineering Management Northeastern Class of 1970. John started is career at the Great Northern Paper Company in Millinocket, ME. as a Paper Engineer, then relocated to Townsend to work at the Fitchburg Paper Company, followed by a job in Marketing at NEBS. He also served on the Townsend Conservation Commission for 10 years. He became an Ordained Minster of the Gospel in 1994. Ministering at Crossroads Ministry, Worcester MA. Then in 2016, he served as District Overseer of New England District – International Fellowship of Christian Assemblies (IFCA), formally Christian Church of North America (CCNA). John leaves behind a wife of 58 years, Jane Catherine Stonefield, four sons: John Galen Stonefield, James David Stonefield and his wife Lora, Jeremiah Ball Stonefield, Joshua Samuel Stonefield. Five grandchildren: Marissa Stonefield, Jessica Tomassino with husband Greg, Jared Stonefield, Sheridan Stonefield, Julia Stonefield. A brother, David Henry Stonefield and his wife Gail. Visitation for John will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9-10AM at the Folsom & May Funeral Home, 85 Nichols St., Norwood MA, followed by a graveside service at 10:30AM at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood. Masks required. A Celebration of his Life is being planned in 2021. In lieu of floral donations, Memorial contributions may be made in his name to International Fellowship of Christian Assemblies, 1294 Rutledge Rd. Transfer PA. 16154. For guestbook, please visit website.Folsom & May Funeral Home