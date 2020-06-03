John W. McDermott Jr.
1955 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

John W. "Moose" McDermott, Jr., of Leominster passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th at Tufts Medical Center, Boston after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents John W. and Theresa E. (Gendron) McDermott. He was a graduate of Leominster High School, Class of 1974 and UMass School of Agriculture in Amherst. Moose had a green thumb and loved gardening and also was an avid golfer and skier.

He is survived by his sisters Kathryn Bourque and her husband Roy of Westminster, Maureen Lafrenier and her husband Timothy of Lunenburg and Susan Curley of Lancaster; and his brother Michael McDermott and his wife Eileen of Naples, FL. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Daniel Curley.

He is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces, who will all fondly recall their "Uncle Johnny" as a remarkable and zany storyteller.

Funeral service and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for John W. McDermott, Jr.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
