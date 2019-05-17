Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
TOWNSEND TOWNSEND- Johnnie C. Clark went home on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family, friends, coworkers and love.

He was a devout husband to his wife, Henny, a dedicated father and loyal family member. He embraced his family and was always at his best when everyone was together. He leaves his three children and three grandchildren, father, brothers and sisters, coworkers. He joins his mother Rosa in heaven.

He went out of his way to be kind, whether it be a hello or a handshake. He always taught his family to be alive as opposed to just live. He was dependable, loving and will never be forgotten. Clark Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 5 to 8 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 17, 2019
