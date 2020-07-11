Fitchburg
Fitchburg- Jon W. Norstrom, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 9. Jon was born on January 28, 1955 in Ayer, son of the late Willard and Mary (O'Brien) Norstrom. Jon is survived by his wife of 20 years, Michelle (Cormier) Norstrom of Fitchburg, daughters, Jacqueline Norstrom of Erving, Jenna Norstrom of Leominster, step son, Jeremy Woodward, his wife Tracy and granddaughters Vivian and Maxine of Winchendon, and brother, Brian Norstrom of Ayer. Jon was predeceased by his step son, Brian Woodward. Jon worked at TEPHA Medical as a quality specialist in Lexington. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Jon grew up on Sandy Pond in Ayer, was an avid motorcyclist and Jeep enthusiast as well as a member of the Fitchburg Sportsmen's Club. Jon enjoyed camping and fishing but his greatest love was spending time with his family especially his granddaughters.
Fitchburg
A visitation period will be held from 10:00 - 12:00 on Tuesday, July 14 with a Funeral Service being held at 12:00 (noon) in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. View the online memorial for Jon W. Norstrom