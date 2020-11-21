1/
Jonathan Michael Marsh
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Athol; 36

Jonathan Michael Marsh passed away in a car accident on November 16, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1984 to Michael and Sally Marsh.  

Jonathan was raised in Westminster, MA and graduated from Industrial Technology at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, class of 2003. He worked for Huhtala Oil and Propane for almost a decade, finding a dear friend in his employer. He was a devoted father who loved his daughter more than anything. Jonathan was also an extremely talented drummer who enjoyed collecting cymbals and creating music with friends. He was an avid car enthusiast who would watch Barret-Jackson car shows for hours. Jon was a life-long Celtics fan who loved going to games and playing basketball with his daughter.  

He leaves behind his wife, April (Fenner) Marsh and his beloved daughter, Audrey Rose Marsh of Athol. His parents Michael and Sally (Durell) Marsh of Orange. His sister Melanie (Marsh) Laitinen, her husband Peter and nephew Matthew Henry of Templeton. His Uncle Thomas Marsh of Queens, NY. His Aunt Patricia Marsh of Fitchburg. His Uncle Stephen Marsh and his wife Ellen of Ashburnham. His Uncle Terry Durell of North Carolina, his Aunt Iris Durell of North Carolina, his Uncle Scott Durell and wife Amy of Troy, NH along with many cousins. He also leaves behind his dear friends and brothers James Dauphinais, Christopher Callahan, Gerardo Garcia and Kevin Ghio. May the music live on. 

He was predeceased by his Aunt Nancy (Durell) Cowan of NH, and his paternal and maternal grandparents 

The family has chosen to not have formal services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Boston Children's Hospital.



View the online memorial for Jonathan Michael Marsh

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Dear Jon...keep on strumming. Watch over all your loved ones. Gas in thea.m. won"t be the same without you. All will take care of Audrey Rose. Ozzie rules. Thank you for your warm smile and humble manner..." for being done to soon; for being done to soon."
Uncle Tom
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved