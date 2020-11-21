of Athol; 36Jonathan Michael Marsh passed away in a car accident on November 16, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1984 to Michael and Sally Marsh.Jonathan was raised in Westminster, MA and graduated from Industrial Technology at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, class of 2003. He worked for Huhtala Oil and Propane for almost a decade, finding a dear friend in his employer. He was a devoted father who loved his daughter more than anything. Jonathan was also an extremely talented drummer who enjoyed collecting cymbals and creating music with friends. He was an avid car enthusiast who would watch Barret-Jackson car shows for hours. Jon was a life-long Celtics fan who loved going to games and playing basketball with his daughter.He leaves behind his wife, April (Fenner) Marsh and his beloved daughter, Audrey Rose Marsh of Athol. His parents Michael and Sally (Durell) Marsh of Orange. His sister Melanie (Marsh) Laitinen, her husband Peter and nephew Matthew Henry of Templeton. His Uncle Thomas Marsh of Queens, NY. His Aunt Patricia Marsh of Fitchburg. His Uncle Stephen Marsh and his wife Ellen of Ashburnham. His Uncle Terry Durell of North Carolina, his Aunt Iris Durell of North Carolina, his Uncle Scott Durell and wife Amy of Troy, NH along with many cousins. He also leaves behind his dear friends and brothers James Dauphinais, Christopher Callahan, Gerardo Garcia and Kevin Ghio. May the music live on.He was predeceased by his Aunt Nancy (Durell) Cowan of NH, and his paternal and maternal grandparentsThe family has chosen to not have formal services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Boston Children's Hospital.