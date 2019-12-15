|
Jonathan N. Ratila
Jonathan N. Ratila, passed away on Thanksgiving Day 11/28/2019, after a short illness at the Leominster Hospital. He was born on 6/23/1956 in Fitchburg to his parents Natalie (nee Lindstrom) and John Ratila. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Sally Ratila, and survived by his sister Ann L Ratila of Fitchburg and his second cousins Nina Talix of Hancock, NH and Neils Hansen of Fitchburg.
After graduating from Fitchburg HS he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History in 1978 from Middlebury College, VT. A fourth generation Finnish American, he grew up in the Finnish American community in Fitchburg and was curious about the Finnish immigrants' history from an early age. Besides his interest in history he was a member of many marching bands most of his life starting in High School playing the trombone, following his grandfather Sakri Lindstrom as a life-long trombone player himself.
As the Business Manager at the Finnish American newspaper Raivaaja from 1984 until its last publication in 2009 Jonathan was actively engaged with the area's Finnish American organizations and individuals. An avid reader, he took pride in running Raivaaja's bookstore and tending Raivaaja's book table at the Summer Festivals at Saima Park. As a journalist and historian he contributed insightful articles to Raivaaja. His deep understanding and knowledge of American and Finnish American history impressed everyone who had a conversation with him.
Afterwards, he continued his research and archival of the Finnish American materials that were given to him by various organizations and individuals. He then forwarded the researched materials that he deemed noteworthy to different organizations for safekeeping, such as Fitchburg Historical Society and The Saima Society of Fitchburg.
His other employment included part-time work at Sulin Orchard in Fitchburg during several years and part-time work as a curator at the Finnish Cultural Center at the Fitchburg State College in which capacity he was instrumental in saving much of the Finnish American materials that were housed there prior to its closing.
Jonathan's community involvement included: Board of Directors at Workers' Credit Union, Raivaaja Publishing Company, Finnish American Club of Saima; Trustee at Fitchburg Public Library; Collections Committee Member at Fitchburg Historical Society; Member of American Federation of Musicians - Local 173, Member of several town/military bands.
We will miss this kind, caring and loyal human being.
A memorial service will be held in late January.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019