FitchburgJose A. De Jesus, 51, of Fitchburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, in the comfort of his home.He was born in Paterson, NJ, and was the son of Iris and Antonio De Jesus. He leaves behind his four daughters, Vanessa De Jesus, Kassandra Hernandez, Alexis De Jesus, and Melanie De Jesus, as well as his father, brother, sister, nieces and nephews. Jose also leaves behind his unborn granddaughter. He was predeceased by his brother Sebastian "Danny" De Jesus.He was the head cook at Center Pizza and loved to go fishing in his free time. Jose was a huge Red Sox fan.De JesusA celebration of life will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6pm. A service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 20, at 10am. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.