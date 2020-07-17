1/1
Jose A. De Jesus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Jose A. De Jesus, 51, of Fitchburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Paterson, NJ, and was the son of Iris and Antonio De Jesus. He leaves behind his four daughters, Vanessa De Jesus, Kassandra Hernandez, Alexis De Jesus, and Melanie De Jesus, as well as his father, brother, sister, nieces and nephews. Jose also leaves behind his unborn granddaughter. He was predeceased by his brother Sebastian "Danny" De Jesus.

He was the head cook at Center Pizza and loved to go fishing in his free time. Jose was a huge Red Sox fan.

De Jesus

A celebration of life will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6pm. A service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 20, at 10am. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Jose A. De Jesus


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved