Joseph A. LaBelle of Fitchburg died peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 in the UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Joseph was born in Fitchburg on March 26, 1931, a son of the late Arthur and Arthemise (Croteau) LaBelle and has resided in Fitchburg for all his life.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Joseph was a welder by trade and worked for Fitchburg Gas & Electric Company for 33 years prior to his retirement. He also owned and operated a small part-time welding business.
He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, traveling and working and was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He was a devoted husband and father who loved life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by many.
His wife of 57 years, Delores M. (Paukette) LaBelle died in 2008. He leaves two sons, Michael J. LaBelle and Robert A. LaBelle; five daughters, Alice I. Vautour, Janet A. Dalton, Karen K. Benoit, Julie M. Lemieux and Brenda L. Wright; his sister, Terry Caron; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
A memorial Mass will be held privately in St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019