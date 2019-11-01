Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph LaBelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. LaBelle


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. LaBelle Obituary
lifelong resident of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Joseph A. LaBelle of Fitchburg died peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 in the UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Joseph was born in Fitchburg on March 26, 1931, a son of the late Arthur and Arthemise (Croteau) LaBelle and has resided in Fitchburg for all his life.

He was a veteran of the Korean War having served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Joseph was a welder by trade and worked for Fitchburg Gas & Electric Company for 33 years prior to his retirement. He also owned and operated a small part-time welding business.

He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, traveling and working and was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He was a devoted husband and father who loved life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by many.

His wife of 57 years, Delores M. (Paukette) LaBelle died in 2008. He leaves two sons, Michael J. LaBelle and Robert A. LaBelle; five daughters, Alice I. Vautour, Janet A. Dalton, Karen K. Benoit, Julie M. Lemieux and Brenda L. Wright; his sister, Terry Caron; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

LaBelle

A memorial Mass will be held privately in St. Joseph's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Joseph A. LaBelle
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -