Joseph A. Senechal, 93 of Townsend, formerly of Lawrence and North Andover, died peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Mr. Senechal was born in Lawrence, September 23, 1925, a son of J. Alfred and Catherine (Lydon) Senechal and graduated from St. Patrick's Elementary School and Lawrence High School.



During WW II he served his country for three years in the United States Navy. He served many years as a volunteer aboard the U.S.S. Cassin Young DD973 at Charlestown Navy yard.



For thirty five years, Mr. Senechal worked as a firefighter for the City of Lawrence, retiring in 1986. He served many years as Secretary for Local 146 of the International Association of Firefighters.



He leaves his beloved wife of 67 years, Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Riedel) Senechal; his sister-in-law Dianne Enus and her husband Anthony of Ashby, three nieces, Linda Feddersen and her husband, Kurt, of Townsend and Marie Truitt of Townsend and Cheryl Gilmartin and her husband Jack, of Gardner. He also leaves two great-nephews, Brian and Keith Feddersen and a grandneice, Jessica Feddersen. He is also survived by Madeleine Brooks and her husband David, Dianne Miranda and her husband Angelo,and Kathleen Fitzgerald and her husband Bill.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Burial will be held privately.



Mr. Senechal's family will receive family and friends on Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Health Alliance Home Health & Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.







