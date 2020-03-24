|
Fitchburg
Joseph B. Raimon, 86 passed away on Sunday, March 22 at his residence. Joe was born on August 1, 1933 a son of the late Joseph and Mabelle (Brady) Raimon. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Raimon of Fitchburg, Laurie Raimon and her significant other, Chris Keating of Fitchburg, Susan Bunish of Lunenburg, one sister, Sister Anna C. Raimon of the Sisters of the Presentation, grandchildren, Robert DelGiudice, Torey and Alex Bunish, one great-grandchild, Trevor DelGiudice, a niece, Melissa Torres and her son Anthony Pettiway and several cousins. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna (Robuccio) Raimon, a daughter, Gail DelGiudice, son-in-law, Victor Bunish, one brother, John Raimon and a sister, Eleanor Raimon.
Joe served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the former General Manager of Management of Transportation Services, Fitchburg. He had previously worked for the former F & L Street Railway Company and Russ Cook Tours as a bus driver. He was the past president of the ATU, Local 690. Joe followed in the footsteps of his Dad who was also a bus driver. Joe graduated from St. Bernard's High School Class of 1951 and was a member of St. Anthony de Padua Church in Fitchburg. He enjoyed spending winters in Sarasota, Florida with several close friends and was an avid golfer and former member of the Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Fitchburg.
Funeral services will be privately. A private burial will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital Home Health & Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020