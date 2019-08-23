|
Fitchburg
Joseph C. Brown III, 79, of Fitchburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20,
2019, in The Highlands with his wife by his side.
Joe was born in Boston on March 26, 1940, son of the late Joseph C. Brown Jr. and Florence M. (Gould) Brown Flanders.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Sally A. (Lindsey Pichette) Brown; three children, Linda Kane and her husband Timothy of Marlboro, MA, Michael J. Brown and his wife Adela of Comfort, TX and Kelly Brown of Hudson, MA; his granddaughter, Bria Pichette whom he raised as a daughter and her fiancée Sam Hanson; along with 6 more grandchildren, Christine and Dan Kane, Catherine and Emma Brown and Lillie and Elijah Pichette; his first wife, Geraldine Brown; and one step-daughter, Sara Pichette.
Joe was a graduate of Brighton High School and also attended classes at Northeastern University. He was an auxiliary officer for the Wayland Police Department. He went on to serve as a police and fire dispatcher in the Wayland Joint Communications Center from 1978-2000. In 1982 Joe was appointed as the Supervisor for the JCC. During his career, Joe received many letters of commendation for his professionalism. Joe also worked for the Montachusett Opportunity Council for 10 years, West Vaco Insurance and Prudential Insurance. He was an avid photographer and loved to study genealogy. Joseph was a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan. Joe also enjoyed traveling throughout New England.
Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Joe's life at 11am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Fitchburg Senior Center, 14 Wallace Ave. Fitchburg.
Burial will be private and there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fitchburg Community Lions Club, 14 Wallace Ave., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St. Fitchburg, has been entrusted with the care of
Joseph's arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019