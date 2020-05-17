Deacon Joseph Clonan Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg-Deacon Joseph V. Clonan Jr. 81 of Fitchburg died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the River Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Lancaster with his family by his side.

Joe was born July 21, 1938 in Lackawanna N.Y. son of Joseph V. and Jane (Callaghan) Clonan. He had been a resident of Fitchburg for 56 years. Joe graduated from Canisius College in 1961 with a Bachelor's Degree in English and earned his Master's Degree in Counseling from Fitchburg State University. He was a Korea and Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Joe retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 1999 where he had been a Probation Officer. For years he had been a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fitchburg and in 2005 he was ordained a Deacon and assigned to St. Joseph the Good Provider Parish in Berlin. Before retiring he served one year as a Deacon at St. Anthony's Parish in Fitchburg.

He leaves his wife of 58 years Judith (Malone) Clonan, 3 sons; Joseph V. Clonan III of Fitchburg, Sean D. and his wife Suzanne Clonan of Port St. Lucie FL and Kevin S. and his wife Melissa Clonan of Leominster, 3 daughters; Colleen and her husband Neil Thomas of Milford MA, Dierdre Clonan of Gardner and Kathleen Clonan of Fitchburg, 8 grandchildren; Timothy, Cassandra, Cameron, Trevor ,Tyler, Kiera, Finnigan and Cillian, 1 great grandson Kellen, 3 brothers; Daniel, Patrick and Michael, 6 sisters; Mary Ellen, Noreen, Veronica, Rita, Catherine and Brigid, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brother David and sisters Jeannette and Margaret.

Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville N.Y. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Deacon Joseph Clonan Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Deacon Joe was a wonderful man. As a member of St. Joe's, he was a joy to speak with every week after mass. He was such a down to earth person and genuinely cared about every person in the parish. We will never be able to replace a man like him. He made me a better person and I will hold his memory in my heart.
Jen Savoie
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved