Joseph D. DiRusso
1990 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Joseph D. DiRusso, 29 years old of Leominster, died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home.

Joseph was born December 9, 1990, in Leominster MA, the son of John D. and Catherine A. (Rajotte) DiRusso. He graduated from Leominster High School in 2009, and attended Quinsigamond Community College. He was employed at Walmart in Leominster and also volunteered at Growing Places in Leominster.

As a young boy he enjoyed playing with his numerous cousins and friends. He was somewhat of a dare devil always leading the pack on adventures. He was a Boy Scout, enjoyed soccer, cross country track, and was a very good athlete. He was intelligent, artistic, loved the outdoors, animals, nature, and playing video games. He had a kind heart and was loved by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

Joseph leaves his father and mother, his brother Zachary DiRusso of Leominster, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Joseph's funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 13th from the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Cecilia Church, 180 Mechanic St. Leominster. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

3 entries
October 10, 2020
Dear Cathy, John and Zachary, My mom, brother and I are deeply sorry for your loss. May God shine His light on all of you at this difficult time.
Most Sincerely,
Debbie, Francis and Sheila Scanlon
Sheila Scanlon
Friend
October 10, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Jerry Watson
October 9, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Rebecca Jordan
