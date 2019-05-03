Joseph DiGeronimo

formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 73



Mr. Joseph DiGeronimo, 73, passed away April 24 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. Joe was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the son of the late Anthony and Anna Bodanza DiGeronimo.



He leaves behind to mourn his loss his loving wife Lynele Rockwell and their son Martin Rockwell DiGeronimo. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony. Surviving siblings, Grace of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers Charles of Phoenix, Arizona; John of Ashburn, VA; Michael (Kathy) of Fitchburg, MA; and Stephen (Susan) of Osterville, MA; several aunts, uncles, cousins; nieces and nephews.



Joe was an Air Force Veteran, serving in the Military Police. He obtained his degree in Business at New Hampshire College, and had a long career with Civil Service for Department of the Army in Human Resources before his medical retirement in 2000. Joe's greatest pleasures were cooking for his family and friends, playing golf, and being a loving husband and father. He also loved his dogs Max and Buddy. He is now at peace.



The family would like to thank the staff at Columbus Specialty Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care; Dr. John Henderson for his medical treatment during his hospitalization and Dr. Bipin Patel, Pulmonologist, for his long term care for Joe.



Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, family and friends visited from 11:30 am until time of the service. Private family interment was in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Al with military honors. To send condolences to the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary