Joseph E. Havey, 62 years old of Gardner, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
Joey was born January 7, 1958 in Leominster, MA, a son of the late Dr. William B. Havey Jr. and Dorothy A. (Tarpey) Havey. He leaves 2 brothers, Thomas B. Havey and his wife Stephanie of Leominster, and Sean M. Havey and his wife Maureen of Lunenburg, 3 sisters, Marie V. Havey-Wentworth of Fitchburg, Megan Havey Dellechiaie of Leominster, and Dorothy A. Boudreau and her husband Keith of Leominster. He also leaves 9 nephews and nieces, Lindsay Rocco and her husband Michael, Molly Dellechiaie, Bryana Boudreau-Sacino and her husband Anthony, Courtney Havey, Ryan Havey, Jeremy Boudreau, Garrett Dellechiaie, Ben Boudreau and Connor Havey, and a great-nephew Samuel M. Rocco.
Joey also leaves his fun loving roommates, Tony, Grant and Joey C., as well as the loving caretakers at Lakeview Drive. He also leaves numerous friends, and the caring staff at LifeSkills. Our family is forever grateful to the staff at HMEA and LifeSkills for everything they did to enrich Joey's life.
He was predeceased by his brother, William B. Havey III in 2017.
Joey was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster, and attended the Life Skills Day Program in Gardner.
Joey loved the numerous activities and trips, he and his roommates enjoyed over the years they shared. Their circle of friends grew on each adventure, and people were drawn to him through his love of people watching. Joey was our family's angel on earth.
Joey's funeral will be held on Thursday, February, 13th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11 am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours in the funeral home are Wednesday February 12th from 5~7pm. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joey's name can be made to HMEA, 63 Lakeview Drive, Gardner MA 01440.www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2020