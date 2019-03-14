Joseph Ernest Donald Gaudet

of Leominster; 83



LEOMINSTER - Joseph Ernest Donald Gaudet, 83, of Leominster, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness.



His wife of 42 years, Brenda A. (Schrow) Gaudet died in September 2010.



Mr. Gaudet was born in Leominster, March 19, 1935, a son of Ernest and Lucie (Legere) Gaudet and was a graduate of Leominster High School.



During the Korean Conflict he served his country as a United States Marine and has been a long standing member of the Townsend VFW.



Mr. Gaudet supervised large-scale commercial construction projects, spending ten years in Saudi Arabia in that capacity. Retiring from construction, he was employed as a school transportation driver.



He leaves three sons, John Gaudet of Whitefish, MT, Thomas Gaudet of Rehoboth, Christopher Gaudet of Shirley; three daughters, Dawn Gaudet-Logan of Franklin, Julie Gaudet of Lunenburg, Leslie Clark of New Gloucester, ME; two stepdaughters, Tracy L. Lothrop of Concord, NH, Lisa Bergevin of Townsend; a stepson, Kevin Bergevin of Fitchburg and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Gaudet and his stepson, Brian Bergevin, both of Leominster.



Mr. Gaudet enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, cooking, reading the daily newspapers, staying in touch with his friends at home and abroad and listening to Big Band music.



GAUDET - Family and friends will be received at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend, MA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3 - 6 p.m. Please visit www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave condolences. Interment at the Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.



Joe's family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at UMass Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care to him during his stay. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary